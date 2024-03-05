"Imagine what I've gone through" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik shows sportsmanship, sends recovery message to Shamil Gaziev post UFC Fight Night scrap

Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Shamil Gaziev via fourth-round retirement TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night 238 last weekend. The No.12-ranked heavyweight recently sent his opponent well wishes after handing him the first loss of his mixed martial arts career.

'Bigi Boy' took to X on Monday, stating:

"@GazievMMA , don't worry about the loss. Imagine what I've gone through when I lost my undefeated status. I hope you recover soon! Be good. #JairzinhoRozenstruik #BigiBoy"

Rozenstruik's tweet followed a congratulatory message from Gaziev, who tweeted on Saturday night:

"First of all congratulations @JairRozenstruik ,good job today. Got eye and nose damage in 2nd round and couldn’t follow fight plan. If anyone thinks it will break me, I will disappoint you,I’m going to return gym in the coming days and I promise my fans to get better."

Rozenstruik entered the UFC with a 6-0 record and picked up four wins before suffering her first career loss when he was knocked out in the first round by Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. 'Bigi Boy' is just 4-4 since the loss.

Gaziev entered the promotion with an 11-0 record, which included a first-round submission victory on Dana White's Contender Series. After winning his promotional debut, he suffered his first career loss this past weekend.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik weighs in on fighting in main events

Jairzinho Rozenstruik's victory over Shamil Gaziev at UFC Fight Night 238 marked the sixth main event of his UFC career. Jon Jones is the only champion with more main event bouts than the No.12-ranked heavyweight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Bigi Boy' discussed fighting in main events, stating:

"I didn't know that going into the fight and then while I was at fight week, media day, everybody started talking about it so I paid a little close attention. But I'm happy that the UFC sees that I have the main event caliber in me and they know I can bring the main event action so that's a plus for me as a person and also as a fighter."

Rozenstruik's six main events have all come since 2019, taking place in the past ten bouts. His victory over Gaziev improved his main event record in the UFC to 3-3.