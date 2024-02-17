“Impossible to dislike the guy as both a fighter and a man” - Tristan Tate discloses his pick for UFC 298 main event, fighter responds

Internet personality Tristan Tate has thrown his support behind Alexander Volkanovski ahead of the UFC 298 main event, praising the champion's character and predicting a win.

Taking to his X account, Tate expressed his admiration for Volkanovski, stating:

"Hoping @alexvolkanovski takes care of business. Impossible to dislike the guy as both a fighter and a man."

'The Great' acknowledged Tate's message and responded. He wrote:

"Appreciate mate. 👊"

Volkanovski hopes to regain momentum after two unsuccessful attempts to win the lightweight title. While he is undefeated at featherweight, he faces a formidable opponent in Topuria, who is known for his well-rounded skill set and impressive knockout victories.

Volkanovski is the slight favorite (-130), with 'El Matador' as the underdog (+110). The main event promises to be an exciting showdown, as both fighters have impressive skills.

Alexander Volkanovski vows to humble Ilia Topuria, promises "Lesson" in UFC 298 title match

Ilia Topuria's bold claims of victory over Alexander Volkanovski have not gone unnoticed by the featherweight champion, who is poised to humble the rising star when they clash at UFC 298.

'In a recent interview with Megan Olivi, Volkanovski expressed his determination to show Topuria the harsh realities of the octagon, stating:

"We'll see how confident he is when I do what I plan on doing in February. You might see a bit of change in his tone after that. He hasn't had someone do that to him yet. That's why I think he'll be getting taught a lesson. Maybe a bit of humbling... If he is used to just being the hammer, he is going to crumble, and you could see him crumble pretty easily in February. That's what I plan on doing. I plan on showing him I'm the king of the division."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (11:50):

As fight fans eagerly anticipate this featherweight showdown, UFC 298 promises an action-packed event featuring a co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa in a middleweight clash.

Additionally, the card includes a bantamweight battle between former double champion Henry Cejudo and the streaking Merab Dvalishvili, adding further excitement to the event set to unfold later tonight.