Impressed Jon Jones reacts to Michael Chandler's explosive UFC debut

Michael Chandler's presence in the UFC roster has now become a reason of excitement for Jon Jones.

As soon as Michael Chandler concluded his explosive debut inside the Octagon, Jon Jones went on social media and wrote:

"OK I’m excited about Chandler, that was awesome"

OK I’m excited about Chandler, that was awesome 🇺🇸 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 24, 2021

Michael Chandler's much-awaited debut in the UFC was as spectacular as it could get. The former Bellator MMA Lightweight champion met Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257.

The 34-year-old made a decisive statement in his performance against Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker. The fight began with the two trading shots and Hooker attempting to keep his reach advantage intact.

As Hooker threw his patented low kicks, Michael chandler replied with body kicks of his own. Chandler constantly threw kicks with huge power behind them, pushing Hooker towards the fence.

In one of the rushes towards the fence, Michael Chandler threw a huge body shot, following which Hooker's hand flew downward. However, 'Iron' Chandler followed the body shot up with a deadly left hook straight to Dan Hooker's face, knocking him down.

He ensued in ground-and-pound with little resistance from Dan Hooker, forcing referee Marc Goddard to step in and call the fight to a halt.

To seal his victory in style, Chandler executed a backflip from the top of the cage.

Besides Jon Jones, which UFC stars reacted to Michael Chandler's victory?

Twitter was immediately flooded with excited fans and fighters as Michael Chandler won within the very first round.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, too, welcomed Michael Chandler to the UFC. he wrote,

"WOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWW!! WELCOME TO THE UFC"

In fact, Michael Chandler's post-fight Octagon interview made sure that his welcome into the UFC was noted by everyone.

As Jon Anik held the microphone for the debutant, Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and even asked Khabib Nurmagomedov to 'grace' the Octagon once again.