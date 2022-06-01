"In what freaking universe are you living in?" - Aljamain Sterling trolls John McCarthy for saying Kamaru Usman would get "lit up" by Nick Diaz 

Aljamain Sterling has slammed John McCarthy for saying that Nick Diaz would get the better of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the striking exchanges if the duo were to lock horns in a potential title clash.

The former MMA referee recently claimed that Usman would resort to wrestling if he fought the Stockton native inside the octagon out of fear of being "lit up" on the feet. On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"Kamaru would stand with him until he starts getting lit up. Then he's going to go and use his wrestling, which he should, I'm not saying he shouldn't... I don't think that Kamaru would be standing up against Nick that long."

Aljamain Sterling feels that McCarthy's claim is outrageous and wonders whether the Bellator color commentator even watches fights anymore. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion took to Instagram to share a video, giving 'Big' John a piece of his mind.

Sterling explained that while Nick Diaz is past his prime as a fighter, Kamaru Usman is at the peak of his powers and is currently the most dominant fighter in the welterweight division. He insinuated that Usman vs. Diaz would be a mismatch both on the feet and on the ground, saying:

"Tweeting to an article about McCarthy saying that Kamaru Usman would get lit up by Nick Diaz and resort to wrestling. I didn't read the whole thing but that's enough for me to go 'bro, in what freaking universe are you living in?' We are talking about two different eras right here. No way this can happen. John McCarthy must be stopped."

'Funk Master' even took to Twitter to touch on the same topic, questioning why the MMA community holds McCarthy's views in such high regard.

"Can someone please stop this man? How are ppl still taking this man’s words serious? I wonder if he’s the one taking all the shots to the head Lol bruh, Diaz is a G, but this is a new era. I’m starting to feel like he doesn’t even watch the fights"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

"Can someone please stop this man? How are ppl still taking this man's words serious? I wonder if he's the one taking all the shots to the head Lol bruh, Diaz is a G, but this is a new era. I'm starting to feel like he doesn't even watch the fights"

Aljamain Sterling went off on John McCarthy following Petr Yan rematch at UFC 273

Following his split decision win over Petr Yan in their rematch at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling put John McCarthy on blast for seemingly agreeing with Dana White, who claimed that the judges were wrong to award Sterling the victory.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

"I thought the judges blew that one."

Dana White had the co-main event at #UFC273 going the other way.

Sterling claimed that McCarthy's explanation as to why Yan may have won the fight wasn't in line with the judging criteria in MMA. During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, 'Funk Master' said:

"Dude, go get a clue. I don't know how this guy was ever the blueprint standard of MMA because that guy sucks! His opinion stinks and he sucks. He just says s**t and I think he just wants people to think he knows what he's talking about... If you want to have an opinion, have an opinion, John. It doesn't mean you're correct. Because you are not going by the criteria of how you score a fight."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

