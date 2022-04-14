"You guys constantly dog me for ratings. P*** off already" - Aljamain Sterling fires shots at Josh Thomson and John McCarthy

Aljamain Sterling is sick and tired of Josh Thomson and John McCarthy talking about him.

The UFC bantamweight champ retained his title at UFC 273, defeating his rival Petr Yan via split decision. There was more than a little controversy surrounding the judging, with UFC president Dana White declaring he thought the judges 'blew that one.' On a recent episode of Weighing In, 'Big' John McCarthy agreed with White's assessment, which angered Sterling.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Aljamain Sterling said:

"Dude, go get a clue. I don't know how this guy was ever the blueprint standard of MMA because that guy sucks. His opinion stinks and he sucks. He just says s**t and I think he just wants people to think he knows what he's talking about. I think he had an MMA school, I think he had fighters. Which one of them ever did anything. What did his school ever do? Because this guys is clearly so great, right? So what has he ever accomplished other than trying to judge people and being completely wrong about the scoring criteria of the fight. If you want to have an opinion, have an opinion, John. It doesn't mean you're correct. Because you are not going by the criteria of how you score a fight."

In addition to being one of the first referees in mixed martial arts history, he helped create the original Unified Rules of MMA and the updated rules and judging criteria currently used by the Association of Boxing Commissions. John McCarthy also owns and operates the C.O.M.M.A.N.D. training school for MMA refs and judges.

When McCarthy's co-host Josh Thomson suggested Aljamain Sterling bring 'that same energy' to Dana White as McCarthy, Sterling fired back, saying:

"Josh… Respectfully. GTFO my 🥜 You and John can go blow each other in the back studio for all I care. You guys constantly dog me for ratings. P*** off already. FTR, I s**t on Dana’s opinion too. Now have a s**ty day!"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

Respectfully. GTFO my 🥜 You and John can go blow each other in the back studio for all I care. You guys constantly dog me for ratings. Piss off already.



FTR, I shit on Dana’s opinion too. Now have a shitty day! 🙃 Josh Thomson @THEREALPUNK Why didn’t @funkmasterMMA have that same energy when @danawhite said he lost the fight, eh @JohnMcCarthyMMA 🤔 I’ll wait…. Why didn’t @funkmasterMMA have that same energy when @danawhite said he lost the fight, eh @JohnMcCarthyMMA 🤔 I’ll wait…. Josh…Respectfully. GTFO my 🥜 You and John can go blow each other in the back studio for all I care. You guys constantly dog me for ratings. Piss off already.FTR, I shit on Dana’s opinion too. Now have a shitty day! 🙃 twitter.com/therealpunk/st… Josh…Respectfully. GTFO my 🥜 You and John can go blow each other in the back studio for all I care. You guys constantly dog me for ratings. Piss off already.FTR, I shit on Dana’s opinion too. Now have a shitty day! 🙃 twitter.com/therealpunk/st…

Josh Thomson defended Aljamain Sterling's win, saying it wasn't a robbery

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson's criticism of Aljamain Sterling has been relatively light compared to many others. Following the fight, Thomson said:

"It's not a robbery in any way. If you wanna give him one of those rounds, whatever, it's not a robbery."

'Big' John McCarthy said:

"There's no way in the world you can tell me Aljo won that first round. But! I will say I thought he fought a great fight."

Watch John McCarthy and Josh Thomson discuss Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan below:

Edited by Ryan Harkness