"In higher demand" - UFC veteran discusses how Max Holloway emerged as true winner after UFC 298

Max Holloway has been singled out as the real winner of UFC 298 by former title challenger Chael Sonnen.

'The American Gangster' took to his YouTube channel to outline his thoughts on the outcome of UFC 298, which saw Ilia Topuria knock Alexander Volkanovski out cold.

In doing so, the Georgian-Spaniard captured the promotion's featherweight title, which was previously held by Volkanovski, who is responsible for handing Holloway a trilogy of losses.

Afterward, it was believed that Holloway would never again challenge for the title as long as Volkanovski was the champion. Now, however, with Topuria as the newly minted champ, Holloway's chances of once again challenging for the title have renewed.

On that, Sonnen said:

"I do know the one guy that keeps getting looked at and it doesn't matter if you're talking about Islam or you're talking about Gaethje for a BMF or you're talking about coming back to 45. All of a sudden, it's Max Holloway."

Sonnen opined that given the circumstances, especially with Holloway's upcoming BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje, that 'Blessed' is now a hot commodity:

"All of a sudden, the guy that found a way to outlast, he found a way to survive he found a way to stay motivated and never give up and keep his eye on a ball. All of a sudden Max Holloway is in higher demand. And if I was to tell you out of 298, who the great big winner is between a new champion, a new number one contender?"

A matchup between Topuria and Holloway was previously teased, with rumors of an interim title fight abound months prior to UFC 298. Now, however, the Hawaiian may be in the running for a title fight depending on how his bout with Gaethje goes.

Max Holloway has never been knocked down

Max Holloway possesses a granite chin and is among the toughest fighters to ever grace the octagon.

The former featherweight champion has faced numerous hard-hitting opponents, none of whom managed to even knock him down, let alone knock him out.

Whether he faced Chan Sun Jung, Arnold Allen, Yair Rodríguez, Calvin Kattar, Dustin Poirier, José Aldo, Jeremy Stephens or Conor McGregor, his chin always reigned supreme, absorbing blow after blow with barely a stumble.