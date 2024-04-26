"In my mind, I cannot lose" - Stamp recalls getting sweet revenge over former tormentor Alyona Rassohyna

Three-sport queen and reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand recalled settling for nothing less than total victory in her September 2021 rematch against Ukrainian star Alyona Rassohyna.

Stamp had lost via third-round submission just the fight prior, and was looking for revenge. This fight came in the ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix at ONE: Empower.

The Thai superstar took home a split decision after a close match, and then went on to win eight of her next nine fights.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Stamp looked back on that fight and remembered putting immense pressure on herself. She said:

"The first time I lost [against her] and the second time I won. We fought in the Grand Prix. In my mind, I cannot lose. I have to win."

Stamp Fairtex will now return to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against close friend and former training partner 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

The two are set to lock horns in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon prime Video subscription.

Stamp Fairtex is loving the huge target on her back: "Everyone wants to fight with me"

Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex is basking in the glow of being the world champion. But with glory comes those who wish to take everything away from her, the accolades that she worked very hard for.

There's an entire division of worthy opponents for Stamp, and she can pick and choose who she fights next.

She told SCMP MMA:

"If they win [against me], everyone is going to know them. Everyone wants to fight with me because everyone wants to [watch] my fights."