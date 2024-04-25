“If it’s meant to be, it will be” - Jihin Radzuan believes ‘fate’ will determine Stamp-Denice Zamboanga clash

Jihin Radzuan likes the chances of Stamp Fairtex retaining the ONE atomweight MMA world title in her title clash with Filipino Denice Zamboanga in June. She, however, is not discounting the challenger outright, especially if it is the latter's fate to become world champion.

Stamp will be defending the atomweight MMA world title for the first time since becoming champion in September in the headlining showdown at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Out to cut her reign short is 'The Menace', the No. 2 contender in the division and winner of her last two fights. She is also determined to realize her longstanding dream of becoming a world champion.

Jihin Radzuan, who is part of the team helping Stamp with her title defense, weighed in on the marquee showdown, throwing in the mix how fate could play a role.

'Shadow Cat' shared to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"After all, it's a world title fight and we as a fighter would work our a**es off for that. And I believe in fate, it plays a big role in our lives, too. If it's meant to be, it will be."

Interestingly, Stamp and Zamboanga used to be training partners at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. Both remain friends but they are setting it aside first as they battle for the title.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Jihin Radzuan says champion Stamp knows challenger Denice Zamboanga too well

Jihin Radzuan believes Stamp Fairtex being a former training partner of Denice Zamboanga should work to her advantage as she defends the ONE atomweight MMA world title in their clash at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Malaysian MMA fighter said the Thai superstar pretty much knows the strengths and weaknesses of the Filipino challenger, which should allow her to come up with the needed game plan to earn a win.

Radzuan shared in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"They used to be training partners. So I believe Stamp will have learned or knows everything about Denice's strengths and weaknesses."

Jihin Radzuan is helping Stamp prepare for her title defense. She particularly emulates the moves of Zamboanga in training as they have similar fighting styles.