Jihin Radzuan says 'unstoppable' Stamp will be in cruise control vs Denice Zamboanga: "It's hard to imagine her struggling"

Jihin Radzuan can't envision how ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex will struggle to get things going in her first world title assignment against Denice Zamboanga.

The three-sport queen puts her MMA gold up for grabs in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking to steal her gold will be her former teammate and No.2-ranked contender, who's been longing for a five-round duel on the global stage.

While Jihin expects this to go in favor of Stamp, the Malaysian star, who suffered a unanimous decision loss to Zamboanga in 2019, knows the latter will not entirely be a walk in the park.

The 25-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Denice should put up a good fight, but look at Stamp's most recent wins, you know? I believe she's looking unstoppable. So it's hard to imagine her struggling too much in this fight."

For years, both superstars trained together at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, before the Filipina talent decided to move closer to home to sharpen her tools alongside her brother and fiance in Manilla, Philippines.

Despite going separate paths, the divisional queen and Zamboanga admitted they remain friends. However, with much on the line, both atomweight warriors promise to momentarily put their friendship aside to treat the watching world to a proper slugfest.

Stamp and Zamboanga will be joined by several marquee names at ONE 167

Before Stamp and Zamboanga's headline attraction gets underway at ONE 167, ONE Championship's return show in the Impact Arena is looking stacked from top to bottom.

Adrian Lee will open the show and make his professional MMA bow against Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA fixture. Another star looking to open his pro-MMA resume is ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

Meanwhile, flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and striking icon Liam Harrison will open their 2024 account on the bill. They take on Denis Puric and Katsuki Kitano, respectively.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut run it back, this time with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai strap on the line.

Last but not least, another hotly anticipated rematch will see ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci face off against Gabriel Sousa.

ONE 167 will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7. The entire card will be available at watch.onefc.com.