"I'm focused on MMA" - Stamp Fairtex brushes off Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' challenge to return to Muay Thai

Stamp Fairtex knows the target on her back got bigger after achieving the once improbable three-sport supremacy last year.

The reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion is now used to several contenders uttering her name and wishing to share the Circle with her. However, Stamp found it unusual to be called out by fellow ONE world champion and former foe Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

After retaining her atomweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 20 last March against Cristina Morales, Rodrigues pleaded with Stamp to "return to Muay Thai" and face her again.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, The Thai megastar addressed the Brazilian mom-champ's call-out. She said:

"I was surprised that she called me out because right now I'm focused on MMA. Why didn't she call out Phetjeeja? Maybe because I'm a three-sport world champion, [that's why she's calling me out]."

Rodrigues beat Stamp via majority decision the last time they fought back in 2020.

While the Fairtex Training Center superstar had been vocal about wanting to get back at Rodrigues in the past to reclaim her old Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, it's likely not happening anytime soon.

Stamp is scheduled to defend her atomweight MMA throne for the first time against Denice Zamboanga at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Stamp Fairtex wants to test Xiong Jing Nan's ground game

Another reason why a rematch with Rodrigues will have to wait is because Stamp Fairtex already has another match lined up in the promotion's return to the United States at ONE 168: Denver.

The 26-year-old fan-favorite will move up a weight class to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the women's strawweight MMA world title. In the same interview, Stamp said she'd gladly test her improved grappling against the Chinese striker:

"I've never seen her do any ground game, BJJ, or anything like that. I've only seen her striking. But she has a lot of boxing. She has powerful punches. She's really good standing."

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena.

Watch Stamp Fairtex's full interview with SCMP MMA: