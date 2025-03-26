"In the trenches with the team" - Michael Chandler puts in the hard yards working on his striking with 18 days left for Paddy Pimblett fight [VIDEO]

Former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler is scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 next month. 'Iron' desperately needs a win after suffering back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, and he's leaving no stone unturned in preparation.

While Chandler's UFC tenure has been nothing short of spectacular in terms of entertainment, he's struggled with results. The American has lost four of his last five bouts, albeit against elite contenders. He'll be hoping to return to winning ways when he takes on No.12-ranked Pimblett at the next pay-per-view.

18 days out from the fight, Chandler shared a sneak peek into his training camp. He captioned his post:

"18 days. In the trenches with the team. It’s a long camp full of work and incremental improvements. #ufc314. Walk On. See you at the top!"

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Michael Chandler still wants to fight Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler was scheduled to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 303 last year, but an injury to the Irishman saw the bout get scrapped.

The duo have been linked since they featured as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' back in 2023. However, McGregor's spat with USADA and subsequent promotional obligations for the 'Road House' remake further delayed his octagon return.

Nevertheless, Chandler is still pushing for a fight against 'The Notorious'. In a recent interview with Covers, the former Bellator champion ruled out a potential bare-knuckle boxing fight but stated that he's still keen on fighting McGregor in MMA, saying:

“That would be the only fight I took. If the UFC was on board with it, the UFC gave us both permission, we both went and did it… Yeah, I would do it. My wife said you can’t fight in bare knuckle, but I am a fan of it. I watch it. I bought a couple of the pay-per-views. I was gonna go sit ringside at the show in Florida before the Conor fight got canceled. So I’m a fan of the brand, but definitely not going to fight in it.” [H/t Covers]

