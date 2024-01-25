"Increases the risks of knockouts" - Holly Holm's former opponent details the threats Kayla Harrison could be facing at UFC 300

Megan Anderson recently shared her thoughts on Kayla Harrison officially signing with the UFC and broke down some issues the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka could face against Holly Holm in her promotional debut.

Dana White recently announced Harrison's addition to the organization's roster and revealed that she'd be facing the former bantamweight champion in a 135-pound contest at the milestone UFC 300 event in April. The momentous event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Given that Harrison competed at lightweight in the PFL for the past few years, many have questioned her move down to bantamweight. Considering that she'd have to undergo a brutal weight-cut and dehydration regime to make 135 pounds, fans have expressed their concerns about her health and well-being.

In a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Anderson weighed in on the Holm-Harrison fight and how the former PFL star's weight-cutting could affect her fighting ability. She said:

"With those weight cuts too, will her strength be there? She likes to use her strength, she likes to use her physical prowess in her fights, but will that still be there dropping to a weight class that she's never [to] dropped before."

She continued:

"If she's cutting a significant amount of weight, that increases the risk of not being able to rehydrate correctly, which then increases the risks of knockouts... Holly Holm, out of every single opponent in my entire career, is physically the strongest opponent I've ever faced. She's a f**king specimen."

Catch Megan Anderson's comments below (1:20):

Dana White on Kayla Harrison competing at bantamweight in the UFC

While many are worried about Kayla Harrison not being able to make the bantamweight limit for her UFC debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300, Dana White isn't concerned. The UFC CEO recently clarified that Harrison has completed multiple test weight cuts to 135 pounds successfully.

Harrison is among the most well-known female MMA fighters in the world and is widely known for winning the PFL women's lightweight tournament twice. She has an impressive professional record of 16-1 and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aspen Ladd at PFL 10 last November.

During a recent Instagram Live session, White dismissed any concerns about Harrison's ability to make weight for her fight against Holm at UFC 300. MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter reported on X:

"On IG Live, Dana White says that Kayla Harrison has done multiple test weight cuts to 135 pounds, and he has no concerns about her being able to make weight."

