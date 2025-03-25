  • home icon
  Indian UFC star Puja Tomar issues statement on loss to Conor McGregor's SBG teammate Shauna Bannon

Indian UFC star Puja Tomar issues statement on loss to Conor McGregor's SBG teammate Shauna Bannon

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 25, 2025 06:33 GMT
Puja Tomar (left) issued statement following recent loss at UFC London. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Puja Tomar (left) has issued a statement following recent loss at UFC London. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Indian UFC fighter Puja Tomar suffered a tough defeat against Shauna Bannon, who staged an incredible comeback to secure a submission victory. The fight, which was a part of UFC London prelims, saw Bannon overcome adversity after being dropped by a head kick before locking in an armbar for the win.

Bannon, who is Conor McGregor's SBG stablemate, controlled the first round with her striking, using kicks to maintain distance and land clean shots. However, early in the second round, Tomar connected with a powerful left high kick that sent Bannon crashing to the mat.

Just as Tomar looked to capitalize, the Irish fighter quickly regained her composure, throwing up her legs and attacking with an armbar. Despite Tomar's efforts to defend, Bannon secured the submission, forcing the tap and earning her second straight UFC win.

Following the defeat, Tomar remained optimistic, vowing to return stronger. She shared a statement on social media, writing:

"The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing……. I will come back stronger and very soon. Please keep supporting guys. Thank you so much 🙌."

Check out Puja Tomar's post below:

A look into Puja Tomar’s MMA career so far

Puja Tomar has made her mark in the world of MMA, becoming the first Indian-born woman to compete and win in the UFC. Her journey began in 2013 with India’s Super Fight League before securing a spot in ONE Championship, where she faced tough competition.

Tomar made her ONE debut in 2017 against Tiffany Teo but struggled to find success, losing three of her four fights in the promotion. She later transitioned to Matrix Fight Night (MFN), where she revitalized her career.

Winning multiple fights as well as the MFN women’s strawweight championship, Tomar established herself as one of India’s top female fighters.

In Oct 2023, she signed with the UFC, marking a historic moment for Indian MMA. She made her UFC debut in June 2024, securing a split-decision win over Rayanne dos Santos. However, her momentum was halted in her last fight when she lost to Shauna Bannon via armbar.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
