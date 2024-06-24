Exclusive: Puja Tomar details internal struggle during historic debut, shares thoughts on UFC 303

Puja Tomar has garnered widespread praise for her tenacious performance in her UFC debut and has become a household name among Indian MMA fans. The talented mixed martial artist, who hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India, boasts a professional MMA record of nine victories and four defeats. Her latest win came inside the UFC's famed octagon.

Tomar's maiden UFC appearance witnessed her defeat Brazil's Rayanne dos Santos via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28) at the UFC Louisville event in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, on June 8, 2024.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda MMA, Tomar addressed a range of topics. Opening up about what the victory means for her, 'The Cyclone' stated:

"This victory was very important for both myself and Indian MMA as well. I can't quite fully explain the feeling, but every time I talk about it, it gives me goosebumps."

Revisiting what happened in her UFC debut fight, the 30-year-old said:

"I did feel a bit down [in the second round against Rayanne dos Santos], but my coach told me between the rounds to wake up and remember where I've come from and why I was here. I used to share with him that I hailed from a rural area where women did not get as much support... I helped open my eyes in that moment [inside the octagon]."

Puja Tomar, who's managed by IOS Sports & Entertainment, is considered to be one of India's top MMA fighters. She's previously competed in the India-headquartered Matrix Fight Night MMA organization and in the Singapore-based One Championship too.

Presently, she's a part of the UFC women's strawweight division and is 1-0 inside the octagon.

Indian MMA star Puja Tomar gives her take on UFC 303

The upcoming UFC 303 (June 29, 2024) event is set to be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight championship rematch between reigning titleholder Alex Pereira and former divisional kingpin Jiri Prochazka.

In their first encounter, Pereira defeated Prochazka via second-round TKO to capture the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in Nov. 2023. They've both won one fight each since.

During her conversation with Sportskeeda, Puja Tomar was asked for her prediction about UFC 303. The Uttar Pradesh native responded by suggesting that she primarily watches women's fights.

Nevertheless, she did wish the combatants well heading into UFC 303. Tomar asserted:

"Sorry, I mostly watch women's fights and do not take much interest in men's fights. But both are best in their own places - I can't pick one. Best of luck to both."

Puja Tomar's thrilling victory at UFC Louisville earned her the distinction of becoming the first Indian MMA fighter to notch a win on the UFC main roster. The first Indian fighter to compete in the UFC, Bharat Khandare, came up short in his attempt to win a UFC fight.

Furthermore, Uttarakhand's Anshul Jubli won the 'Road to UFC' Season 1 at lightweight but lost his main roster debut last October.