Insane statistic shows Nick Diaz landed more significant strikes per minute in 2021 than Sean O'Malley and Max Holloway

Nick Diaz's performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 earlier this year has produced an extremely unlikely statistic. Diaz landed more strikes per minute than any other fighter in the UFC this year.

The Stockton native landed 13.98 significant strikes per minute in his bout with Lawler, a slightly higher number than striking phenoms Max Holloway (13.50) and Sean O'Malley (10.72) averaged in 2021 [Based on stats provided by MMA By The Numbers on Twitter].

MMA By The Numbers @NumbersMMA



1. Nick Diaz (13.98)

2. Max Holloway (13.50)

3. Robbie Lawler (12.20)

4. Jeff Molina (11.36)

5. Sean O'Malley (10.72)

Diaz and Lawler locked horns in a rematch at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. The duo had fought almost 17 years prior when they were up-and-comers in the UFC's welterweight division. Diaz knocked Lawler out on that occasion.

This time around, it was Lawler who secured a finish. Diaz was returning from a six-year layoff and looked decent despite losing the fight.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Nick Diaz body shot 🤌🏻 Nick Diaz body shot 🤌🏻 https://t.co/PwZbD58u40

Although impressed with Nick Diaz's performance, Dana White thinks he shouldn't fight anymore

In the post-fight press conference following UFC 266, UFC president Dana White shared that he believed Nick Diaz looked a lot better than he expected, considering the latter's long layoff.

However, White recently claimed that he isn't looking to book another fight for Diaz. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he said that the Stockton native fights only because he 'has to'. He added that Diaz doesn't really enjoy fighting and would be better served staying away from the sport.

He said:

"Very impressed [by Nick Diaz]. I’ve had conversations with [Robbie] Lawler, too, who had nothing but respect for him and how he fought. But regardless of how good he looked and what he did after such a huge layoff, I don’t think Nick should fight."

White added:

"He’s a grown man and can do whatever he wants to do. I just don’t think Nick does it because he loves it. I think he does it because he has to do it. People always ask me what’s the key to success? It’s all about being happy and doing what you love."

Check out Dana White's conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto below:

