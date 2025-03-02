"Insane way to throw a victory away", "Where tf was the ref?" - Fans react as DQ costs boxer from Conor McGregor's home country a sure-fire win

The IBF welterweight title final eliminator between Ireland’s Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker ended in chaos. Donovan was disqualified after eight rounds in Belfast’s SSE Arena, and the ending perplexed boxing fans.

The Irish boxing prospect was dominating the majority of the fight. However, he was penalized for repeated fouls, which cost him the sure-fire victory.

The fight proved to be a clash of opposing styles. Crocker started pressing forward with heavy hands while Donovan, with slick combinations from the southpaw stance, countered effectively.

The clash unfolded as a test of physicality, with multiple clashes of heads that led to cut injuries. Referee Marcus McDonnell deducted points from Donovan in the fourth and sixth rounds for headbutts, but the Irish boxer continued to land the sharper shots.

The defining sequence of the fight unfolded in the eighth round when Donovan floored Crocker with a heavy shot. However, after the bell, he landed another right hook, dropping Crocker again. Referee McDonnell, having already deducted two points, had no choice but to disqualify Donovan.

Check out the X post below of Paddy Donovan's controversial blow:

It's important to note that Donovan was leading on all scorecards before the disqualification. His team has announced plans to appeal the decision, pushing for a potential rematch. Meanwhile, Crocker, now the mandatory challenger for Jaron Ennis’ IBF title, may face a long wait or a possible rematch if Donovan’s appeal is successful.

Check out the scorecards below:

Several fans took to X to react to the ending of the clash and wrote:

"Insane way to throw a victory away smh [shaking my head]."

"Deserved. That was clearly after the bell, and he knew it."

"Where tf was the ref?"

"He was crying like it was a random sucker punch at the mall."

"Human reaction would be HARD to hold back on these last two licks. I get it. But the adrenaline, plus I doubt these two even heard the bell."

Check out some of the fan reactions to the controversial ending of Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Crocker below:

Fans react to the controversial ending of Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Crocker. [Screenshots courtesy: @DAZNBoxing on X]

