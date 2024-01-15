Combat sports fans had themselves a doozy of a weekend thanks to ONE Championship starting off the new year with a double-header event last Friday, January 12, with ONE Friday Fights 47 happening first and ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh next.

Of the many, many bouts that drew rave headlines from the fans, one bout, in particular, had their attention as rising stars Suablack Tor Pran49 and Stefan Korodi took the spotlight in the co-main event of the latter card.

Suablack, who had been training with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 prior to the bout, knew he had to make the most of the opportunity as a stellar debut would logically lead to even bigger fights down the line.

However, it was Korodi who struck first as he caught Suablack with a big right hand during a tight exchange, sending him crashing to the mat.

Suablack quickly gathered himself in the corner and immediately got his revenge as an overeager Korodi got caught with a left elbow that floored him.

Suablack, heeding the words of Superlek to “upgrade himself”, went all-out to knock down the Irishman once again in round two - this time with a short right elbow.

With three rounds of non-stop action, the judges saw fit to award Suablack the unanimous decision win, mainly thanks to his big rally in round two.

What’s next for Suablack?

The 27-year-old’s win over Korodi allowed him to increase his winning streak to five after four-straight finishes in the ONE Friday Fights circuit, raising questions of just how high his star can rise.

It would not be a surprise then if the promotion were to have him fight a ranked fighter soon, possibly after another landmark victory first.