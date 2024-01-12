Through the years of its existence, many combat sports athletes have taken advantage of the opportunity that was presented to them by ONE Championship and one such fighter is Suablack Tor Pran49.

After plying his craft in the ONE Friday Fights circuit that led to four stellar finishes, Suablack will get to showcase his athleticism at ONE Fight Night 18 on Friday, January 12 against promotional newcomer Stefan Korodi at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Suablack certainly has the makings of a future ONE Muay Thai world champion as he continues to get better at his craft, but having the right mentors will only help to speed up his progress.

Being in a star-studded promotion like ONE Championship is already a big benefit to Suablack’s career and one other thing going for the rising Thai star is his proximity to the best Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters.

Recently, he revealed that ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmioo9 shared some key advice for him and the prolific world champion even gave him some pointers during a sparring session that ONE Championship shared on Instagram.

Suablack isn't worried about Stefan Korodi’s striking skills

Both fighters have as much reason as the other to want the victory as ONE Fight Night 18 marks their debuts on the main roster, but it is Suablack who has been very vocal about his confidence.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Suablack gave his opponent his props, though mentioned that Korodi does not intimidate him one bit.

ONE Fight Night 18 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.