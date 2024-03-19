"Inspiring me and many others" - Jackie Buntan shows massive love to training partner Janet Todd following emotional retirement

ONE strawweight Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan dazzled fans all over the world on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 by claiming a unanimous decision victory over Martine Michieletto.

On the same night, her fellow Boxing Works teammate Janet Todd fought in the main event against Phetjeeja for the right to become undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Despite a spirited effort, 'JT' was unsuccessful in her bid and stayed true to her word of retiring whether she wins or loses.

Buntan, who has had a storied history with Todd, took to Instagram to send her gratitude to the now-retired 38-year-old megastar:

"Janet has been there since the early stages of my whole journey. She was with me during my first professional fight and we got to fight alongside each other in her last professional fight. She always leads by example. She taught me how to be a world class athlete, how to reach the highest level and to stay consistent at the highest level."

Buntan continued:

"What an insane career she's had - inspiring me and so many others along the way. Anyway, I'll keep it brief cause she's not even on the gram! JT x JB 4 lifeeee"

Jackie Buntan's Janet Todd-esque sequence to beat Martine Michieletto

Against 'The Italian Queen', the Filipino-American star needed to pull out all the stops as both fighters were on relatively equal footing for the most part.

Just past the midway point of round two, Buntan's work with Todd shone through as she landed a three-hit combo that ended in a big dump of Michieletto, which considerably turned the momentum in favor of Buntan.

The win gave Buntan her third straight victory, and at 26 years old, the world is very much her oyster at this point.