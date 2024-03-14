WATCH: Jackie Buntan’s tactical sequence against Martine Michieletto has Lumpinee crowd buzzing at ONE Fight Night 20

Competing in Muay Thai has to be one of the most difficult disciplines in the extremely diverse world of combat sports because of the many ways one can dole out and receive damage.

Mastering it takes a ton of time and dedication on the part of the practitioner and Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan is certainly well on her way.

Last Friday, Mar. 8, Buntan stepped inside the ONE Circle against four-time ISKA Kickboxing World Champion Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20 as part of the promotion’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

Putting to work the influence she had gained from her fellow Boxing Works gym teammate Janet Todd, Buntan was like a house on fire during the clash with ‘The Italian Queen’, stringing together big combinations. Buntan's terrific offense had the crowd going wild during the fight.

Buntan’s best sequence came late in the second half of round two, producing a beautiful knee to the body, followed up by a quick elbow in the clinch, a big left hook, and ended with a dump.

Jackie Buntan admits Martine Michieletto gave her fits

With her wins under the world’s largest martial arts promotion now adding up to six after defeating Michieletto via unanimous decision, Buntan was not against opening up on why this was one of her more difficult fights.

In her post-fight interview with former ONE Championship fighter-turned-analyst Mitch Chilson, Buntan shared that Michieletto’s great footwork had her working extra hard to come away with the victory.

Buntan is now on a three-fight winning streak and will continue to make good on her being viewed by fans as one of the promotion’s top blue-chip prospects.