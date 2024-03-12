Jackie Buntan admits Martine Michieletto’s tricky footwork caught her off guard: “She’s able to catch me on the way”

ONE strawweight Muay Thai superstar Jackie Buntan recently pulled off an impressive win last weekend over Italy's Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20. The historic all-female fight card featured some of the finest fighters on ONE's women's roster and Jackie Buntan's performance was one of the best of the night.

During her in-ring post-fight interview, the Filipino-American striker elaborated on what surprised her about Michieletto's game that night, stating:

“Her backward movement. I know she did that with Amber [Kitchen]. I think you see I’m kinda getting trouble getting my range and she’s able to catch me on the way in a lot. I guess that, the movement going back.”

Despite the difficulty of finding her range against the taller and longer Michieletto, Jackie Buntan was able to impose her will and use her aggressive hands to get the unanimous decision nod that night. She was also the first fighter to hand the Italian fighter her first loss in six years.

Jackie Buntan vs. Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20 play-by-play

Buntan showed her speed advantage early in the opening round, landing a swift left hook that seemingly stunned ‘The Italian Queen’. Buntan's early barrage caused Michieletto's nose to leak blood.

In the second round, Michieletto made some adjustments and attacked with more accuracy, allowing more significant strikes to make the fight even. She eventually connected with a nifty left straight that made the 26-year-old American leak blood as well.

Buntan turned up the volume in the third and final round by firing thunderous left hooks and roundhouse kicks to the body. By the time the final bell rang, the Boxing Works representative had done enough to secure a solid unanimous nod across all three judges.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 20 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.