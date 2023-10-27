Intense KO threats boil down to laughter on-stage as Mike Tyson appears at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou press conference

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson all burst into laughter on stage at the pre-fight press conference for Fury vs. Ngannou.

The heavyweight boxing kingpin will meet the former UFC heavyweight champion inside the squared circle this weekend on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Their clash, which has been dubbed the 'Rumble in Riyadh' won't see 'The Gypsy King' put his WBC title on the line, but will instead feature the two men go to war for 10 three-minute rounds in what will be Francis Ngannou's boxing debut.

The two heavyweights are looking to settle a rivarly which started last year, as they seek to decide who is the 'baddest man on the planet' in regards to combat sports.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash this weekend, Fury and Ngannou met face-to-face this week in the pre-fight press conference. Whilst the build-up has been friendly but competitive between the two, Tyson Fury reverted back to his usual style as he promised to knockout a "fat" Ngannou within six rounds. He said:

"I'm gonna knock that big stick spark out and there's nothing he can do about it. No matter how he trains or what he brings on the night, I'm gonna knock him spark out on Saturday night. Out cold...Look at him, he's a big fat sausage, look how fat he is."

Francis Ngannou responded with his own quip about Fury's weight, which resulted in everybody on stage, including Mike Tyson, bursting into laughter:

"Yes I'm fat but I can still knock you out. You used to knock people out while you were fat!"

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland weighs in on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland recently admitted that he's not interested in Tyson Fury's upcoming boxing bout against Francis Ngannou.

'Tarzan' took issue with the 'baddest man on the planet' title, which Fury and Ngannou are both vying for. According to Strickland, however, the fight between them means "nothing" as it's almost a guaranteed win for 'The Gypsy King'. He tweeted:

"We all know Tyson will win this but what annoys me is the trash talk. Its like beating a guy in a wheel chair, its not a fight, you're not the baddest man on the planet. This means absolutely nothing. You're a great boxer but baddest man on the planet. Far from."

Expand Tweet

Strickland then added that if Fury vs. Ngannou was an MMA fight, the former UFC heavyweight champ would win without question:

"Just to be clear Francis Ngannou would destroy Tyson Fury in a real fight........."

Expand Tweet