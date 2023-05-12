Interesting featherweight clash added to July 22 UFC Fight Night card

An interesting featherweight matchup is set to feature at an upcoming UFC Fight Night card on July 22.

According to a post by the official Twitter handle of UFC Europe, Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao has been added to the Fight Night card in London on July 22. Additionally, a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura is set to headline the event.

The 31-year-old Lerone Murphy is still undefeated after his 13 professional fights. The only time 'The Miracle' didn't win in the octagon was when he faced Russian featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 242, which ended as a draw. In his last professional fight, Murphy captured a split decision victory over undefeated Brazilian mixed martial artist Gabriel Santos at UFC 286.

MMA Mania @mmamania

#UFC286 Lerone Murphy takes Gabriel Santos’ 0 in a very competitive and close fight Lerone Murphy takes Gabriel Santos’ 0 in a very competitive and close fight#UFC286 https://t.co/r4DjtpvERn

Meanwhile, Joshua Culibao made headlines when he secured a second-round submission win over Armenian featherweight Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC 284. Baghdasaryan was on a seven-fight undefeated streak prior to the fight.

At the end of the first round, it looked like the fight wasn't going according to Culibao's plans. However, Culibao recovered quickly and managed to put his opponent into a rear-naked choke, ultimately getting his hand raised in the second. round.

Murphy will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak and climb up the charts in the featherweight division. Meanwhile, Culibao would love to showcase his skills and add another big win to his tally.

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura confirmed for July 22 at the UFC London

In the heavyweight division, Tom Aspinall is set to face Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC London on July 22.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist LONDON’S MAIN EVENT



Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura

July 22 | UFC FN | London ENG | 02 Arena LONDON’S MAIN EVENT Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura July 22 | UFC FN | London ENG | 02 Arena https://t.co/6zQgSSS5ss

Prior to his last fight against Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall, the No. 5-ranked heavyweight mixed martial artist, was on an nine-fight winning streak. During his domination, Aspinall secured submission victories over well-known heavyweights such as Alexander Volkov and Andrei Arlovski.

However, a surprising TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC London in July 2022 derailed his title aspirations. By securing a victory against Tybura, the 30-year-old English fighter is eager to return to the path of success.

UFC @ufc The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. https://t.co/Ek5GsUIZEr

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura is coming off a unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac in February. 'Tybur' will look to extend his win streak to three when he takes on Aspinall.

Poll : 0 votes