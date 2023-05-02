Internet sensation Hasbulla reportedly declined WWE's offer of WrestleMania 39 appearance

The famous internet personality Hasbulla was reportedly asked to make an appearance at WWE's WrestleMania 39. However, he declined.

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, has seen a number of celebrities mark their appearance in order to elevate the audience's interest. Interestingly, this year's WrestleMania saw legendary rapper Snoop Dogg make an appearance. The show could've added another high-profile name, Hasbulla, had he accepted the offer.

According to the New York Times, the social media sensation was approached by WWE to come to this year's WrestleMania, which took place at the SoFi Stadium. However, 'Mini Khabib' declined the offer as he had plans to travel to Mecca for Ramadan.

Despite him not being able to mark his appearance at WrestleMania 39, a future appearance in WWE cannot be ruled out at the moment. The New York Times wrote:

“He declined an invitation to appear at this month’s WrestleMania because he had plans to travel to Saudi Arabia for Ramadan.”

Hasbulla WWE: How was 'Mini Khabib' signed to the UFC?

The social media star was signed to the UFC last year. While the move confused many upon its announcement, the reason for it lies in the popularity of the social media star.

UFC president Dana White once revealed that the 20-year-old once made $250,000 in 48 hours by selling T-Shirts online in collaboration with the YouTube group The Nelk Boys and it eventually led to him being signed to the UFC.

The UFC president also revealed that 'Mini Khabib' is going to have his character in the UFC video game and will get a fight kit. While speaking in front of the media about signing the internet personality to the UFC, Dana White said this:

"The Nelk Boys went out to Russia. They did all this cool sh*t with him and said, 'I'm gonna make a Hasbulla Full Send T-Shirt.' They did, they sold like $500,000 worth of Hasbulla T-Shirts in like 48 hours something ridiculous like that and they gave him half the money.

"So we did a deal with Hasbulla. We signed him to a deal. He is gonna be in the video game and he gets his own fight kit, you know, and he got paid for that. So that dude’s doing some cool sh*t and making some big money. Could not happen to a nicer, nicer kid. I like him.”

Watch the video below:

