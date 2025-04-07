Internet in splits as Dustin Poirier is confirmed to feature as desk analyst for UFC 314 featuring bitter rival: "First off, fu*k Michael Chandler"

Fans reacted to the announcement of Dustin Poirier returning as a desk analyst for UFC 314. He will be joined by UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen and light heavyweight veteran Anthony Smith.

Notably, Poirier's former rival Michael Chandler is set to feature in the co-main event against Paddy Pimblett. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will headline the card.

Recently, there have been ongoing verbal confrontations between Poirier and Chandler. As a result, numerous fight fans and netizens have shared their reactions. Interestingly, one user shared a perspective by saying:

"so first off, f*ck Michael Chandler"

Others commented:

"That's awesome! Everyone loves Dustin. He'll be great! Next step for him is to be a commentator.👏❤️"

"Bro is gonna be insulting Chandler every chance he gets 😂"

"I would love to have him for every event 🙌"

Fan reactions to Dustin Poirier's announcement as desk analyst for UFC 314. [Screenshots courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

The fight between Poirier and Chandler took place at UFC 281 in November 2022, where 'The Diamond' secured a third-round submission victory. In the aftermath, the two continued to trade verbal jabs at each other.

Michael Chandler discusses the relationship he shares with Dustin Poirier

One of the major reasons for the tension between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler was Poirier's accusations that Chandler engaged in dirty fighting and cheating during their clash. It has now been more than two years since that fight took place.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Chandler shared his thoughts on his bitter rivalry with Poirier. He said:

"We are friends. He just hasn't admitted it yet. It's really funny, there could be a documentary on how it started and how it's going and how it ends between me and Poirier. But I wish him nothing but the best if [his next fight is his] last fight, no matter what, I will be there. I hope it's in New Orleans for his sake. I will be there to pay my respects to him."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

