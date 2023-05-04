Olga Rubin recently made history at Invicta FC 53 when she pulled off the first-ever buggy choke submission victory since the promotion's inception. Soon after her win, UFC strawweight contender Angela Hill appreciated 'Big Bad' by pitching her to the promotion's president Dana White.

Fans widely praised the Russian-born Israeli bantamweight contender for her submission win and made their thoughts known in the comments section of Invicta FC's tweet.

UFC strawweight Angela Hill notably quote-tweeted Invicta FC's post and tagged Dana White writing:

"Holy shit! Trained with this chick at @gbtopteam, she’s legit! @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite."

Invicta FC president Shannon Knapp also tweeted a confirmation of Rubin's history-making submission victory, writing:

"First ever buggy choke finish in @InvictaFights history!"

One fan lauded Olga Rubin's finish and wrote:

"What a killer finish... just wow."

Another fan opined:

"Buggy Choke Outta Nowhere > RKO Outta Nowhere."

One user wrote:

"A thing of beauty."

Another user claimed they'd never heard of a "buggy choke" before and wrote:

"I’ve never even heard of that submission before. Jeez! That was something!"

One fan appreciated Olga Rubin's gameplan and wrote:

"Changing the game! Ola Rubin with a Buggy Choke!"

Another fan shared:

"What a finish! One in a million."

One user wrote:

"The Commentators are speechless."

Invicta FC 53: Who is Olga Rubin and what's her professional MMA record?

Invicta FC bantamweight contender Olga Rubin turned heads when she managed to submit Claire Ruth via a buggy choke in the second round of their bout at the Invicta FC 53 event in Colorado.

After winning her maiden professional bout in 2016 against Laurita Likker-Cibirite at Bellator 164, the Russian-born Israeli fighter went on an impressive five-fight winning streak before losing her featherweight title fight against Julia Budd via a first-round TKO at Bellator 224.

After being released from the California-based promotion, Rubin made her bantamweight debut against Priscila De Souza at OKTAGON Prime 4 in November 2021. She won the bout via split decision.

Olga Rubin challenged for the Invicta FC bantamweight title against Taneisha Tennant at Invicta FC 48 in July 2022, losing the closely contested battle via split decision.

'Big Bad' was next booked to fight Serena DeJesus at Invicta FC 51, missing weight before the fight by 1.3 pounds. The fight continued at catchweight, and Rubin got her hand raised after winning via unanimous decision.

The former Invicta FC bantamweight title challenger has earned three wins from her last four outings in the promotion and has an overall professional record of 9-3.

Poll : 0 votes