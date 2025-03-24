Irish cabinet ministers in shock over Conor McGregor's White House meeting with Donald Trump on St. Patrick's Day: "There are no rules anymore"

Irish cabinet ministers were reportedly left stunned after Conor McGregor secured an audience with US president Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day.

The UFC star's recent visit included a sit-down with Trump in the Oval Office, a meeting with tech billionaire Elon Musk, and discussions with key figures such as health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., defense secretary Pete Hegseth, and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

According to a report by the Irish Independent, several cabinet ministers were caught off guard by McGregor’s level of access. Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s meeting with Trump had been brief, where the pair discussed trade, the Apple Tax case, the EU, Ireland's housing crisis and more.

The visit has sparked political backlash, with some Irish ministers questioning how McGregor was granted such exclusive access. Government sources say they were inundated with complaints from constituents. One cabinet minister wrote:

“It was shocking to see him over there, to get that forum. You’d wonder how much President Trump knew the context of it and the court case [regarding Nikita Hand]. The access he got was incredible. It’s a reflection on the administration to allow him in there.” [H/t: Irish Independent]

Another cabinet minister added:

"There are no rules any more in the White House."

Conor McGregor targets Irish presidency and calls for public vote on EU pact

Conor McGregor is stepping into the political ring, having announced his bid to be the next Irish president. The UFC star has voiced strong opposition to the EU Migration Pact and vowed to put it to a national referendum if elected.

With the presidential election set for 2025, McGregor claims no other candidate will challenge the government like he will. The Irishman posted a note on Instagram, writing:

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?

He added:

"For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

