Conor McGregor under fire for five-word tweet posted before 2023 Dublin riots amid presidential aspirations

Conor McGregor’s political ambitions face a major obstacle as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviews his role in allegedly inciting hatred during the 2023 Dublin riots. The investigation is rooted in a five-word X post, “Ireland, we are at war." The UFC star made the post the night before violent unrest erupted in the capital.

According to a report by the Irish Independent, Gardaí from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation has compiled a case with the DPP. The target is to assess whether McGregor’s statements fueled tensions. His comments came after controversy over voting rights for Ukrainians in local elections and preceded a brutal stabbing outside a school in Dublin’s north inner city.

A senior security source reported:

“Gardaí have examined posts that Conor McGregor made, to determine if these led to anyone being later incited to commit criminal acts. A garda file has now been sent to the DPP."

The former UFC star seemingly remains defiant and has been active on social media, garnering support for his potential presidential bid. Following a high-profile White House visit, during which he met with United States President Donald Trump, McGregor pledged to oppose the EU Migration Pact. If elected, he has also vowed to put it to a referendum.

McGregor’s political ambitions have drawn sharp rebukes from Irish leaders, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael urging members to back official party candidates. If charged under the Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act 2024, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Conor McGregor's presidential bid meets heavy resistance

Conor McGregor’s dream of becoming Ireland’s president has reportedly met some serious opposition.

His visit to the White House for St. Patrick’s Day sparked fresh criticism, with many pointing to his legal troubles, including a civil case loss for sexual assault and a history of criminal convictions. Despite his bold campaign promises, several political commentators believe that the odds of him even making it onto the presidential bid is unlikely to get off the ground.

Several netizens took to X to react to McGregor's bid, writing:

"Conor McGregor aka Donald Trump and Elon Musk's latest hate mongering puppet, will not receive a nomination to run for President of Ireland. He needs 20 members of the Oireachtas or 4 local authorities to nominate him. He won't get either. The Irish people don't want him."

"I’m announcing my candidacy for president. 1st act: Four Day Week. 2nd act: Free hospital parking. 3rd act: Emergency Freddo bars in times of peril. Last act: I dunno. Be sound? Unless being sound upsets you, in some way."

Check out the X posts below:

