Is Abubakar Nurmagomedov fighting at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi?

Yes, Abubakar Nurmagomedov will be fighting Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi next month.

The Russian has only competed under the UFC banner twice. He is already well-known in the MMA world for his connections with Khabib Nurmagomedov and other Dagestani fighters.

The 32-year-old is Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin and is set to fight on a UFC pay-per-view card for the second time in his short time in the organization.. Nurmagomedov's future opponent, Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, is also a UFC newbie.

Omargadzhiev earned his spot on the roster after beating Jansey Silva via submission in Dana White's Contender Series. He lost in his UFC debut against Caio Borralho.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov also lost on his UFC debut. He was submitted by David Zawada in the very first round of their bout. Nurmagomedov managed to get his first win in the organization against Jared Gooden at UFC 260: Miocic vs. N'Gannou 2 in his previous bout. The Russian won via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting at the pay-per-view event.

The 32-year-old is one of many Russian fighters competing at UFC 280 next month, with Islam Makhachev, Petr Yan, Zubaira Tukhugov and Shamil Abdurakhimov also competing on the card.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



#UFCMoscow Abubakar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib, gets caught in a nasty triangle by David Zawada and is forced to tap on his UFC debut. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib, gets caught in a nasty triangle by David Zawada and is forced to tap on his UFC debut.#UFCMoscow https://t.co/dTFJdXWDv4

Was Abubakar Nurmagomedov competing in PFL before joining the UFC?

Yes, before joining the UFC, Abubakar Nurmagomedov was fighting under the PFL banner. The Russian joined the World Series of Fighting back in 2015 and made his PFL debut in 2018. WSOF was rebranded to the PFL in 2017 after being acquired by MMAX Investment Partners.

While fighting under the PFL banner, Nurmagomedov fought three opponents but only managed to win one bout. Pavel Kusch submitted the 32-year-old at PFL 2018 #3 and Bojan Velickovic drew against the Russian after the judges couldn't split the two fighters on the scorecards.

Watch Nurmagomedov compete in the WSOF here:

Abubakar Nurmagomedov's only victory in the PFL came against Jonatan Westin in 2018. The 32-year-old won via unanimous decision, but Nurmagomedov had plenty of wins when competing in the WSOF.

The Russian was undefeated after five WSOF bouts, beating the likes of Jorge Moreno, Danny Davis Jr., Matthew Frincu, John Howard and Matt Secor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far