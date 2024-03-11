"Is this actually happening?" - DraftKings now taking bets on Conor McGregor - Michael Chandler showdown for June date, fans react

Conor McGregor has not competed in mixed martial arts for nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The former double champ has, however, teased that he would like to make his return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in June. While nothing has been made official, DraftKings has listed odds for the bout, with 'The Notorious' as a slight favorite.

@ThatMMAguy710 shared a screenshot of the odds, captioning the post:

"@DKSportsbook has @TheNotoriousMMA vs @MikeChandlerMMA as an available bet for June 29th 😳 #UFC #MMA #MCGREGOR"

Check out the odds for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler below:

Chandler shared the post, adding:

"Bet the farm on Chandler…"

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet below:

Fans shared their reaction to the news that the fight may be nearing closer after nearly a year of being teased. @jdj_ekita questioned:

"Is this actually happening??"

@eddiejedi claimed that the two have different training methods:

"one trains at the gym the other trains at the bars"

@codyjames_84 revealed that he plans to go all-in on Chandler:

"Will do!!! I’m all in f**k it!!!"

@wickwick148 wondered:

"How is Conor the favorite here"

@PirateMMA1 predicted that Chandler would finish the bout early:

"Maybe not I’ll put a few chips on Chandler rd1 though"

@IceHawk_ seemed to doubt that the fight will take place:

"Yeah let me let draftkings hold my money for a fight that has been on hold for almost a year and a half 😭"

@Louis_I_Ily believes the odds are disrespectful to the No.5-ranked lightweight:

"Lol the disrespect to put McGregor who hasn't fought in half a decade as the favorite 🤣😂"

@Itsjustaword69 had a similar notion, labeling the odds as ridiculous:

"Yeah I'm betting a few grand on that. Those odds are absolutely ridiculous"

Rafael dos Anjos believes Conor McGregor will return to the octagon

There has been plenty of speculation that Conor McGregor may not return to the octagon. Rafael dos Anjos, who has called out the former double champ in the past, recently revealed that he does not believe 'The Notorious' fighting days are behind him.

Speaking at the UFC 299 media day, the No.11-ranked lightweight was asked if he believes McGregor will return. He responded:

"I believe so. Conor reached some levels of his career that he don't really need to fight. He makes money somewhere else and he's done some big fights in his career, but I think eventually he's going to come back and fight. I think a Nate Diaz trilogy could be it, too, because they are 1-1, I think, but yeah, I believe he's going to come back and fight again."

Check out Rafael dos Anjos' comments on Conor McGregor below:

McGregor has shared that he hopes to face Michael Chandler in June and Nate Diaz in September. There has been speculation that he may be involved in a contract dispute with the UFC. However, promotional frontman Dana White suggested his return may not come until the fall while dismissing suggestions of a trilogy bout against Diaz.