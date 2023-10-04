Is Anthony Taylor fighting on The Prime Card? Everything you need to know about ‘Pretty Boy’ and his opponent

Anthony Taylor is gearing up to go head-to-head with King Kenny (real name Kenny Ojuederie) in a light heavyweight bout on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the undercard for the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

The high-profile boxing event's main attraction will be the KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout, while the co-main event will feature the intense grudge match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Anthony Taylor has also competed under the Bellator MMA banner, holding a professional mixed martial arts record of 7-5. His most notable matches took place at Bellator 238, where the 30-year-old American emerged victorious against Chris Avila, a friend and training partner of Nate Diaz. Subsequently, Taylor had a boxing rematch with Avila, which he lost. 'Pretty Boy' is coming off a recent unanimous decision victory against Salt Papi in May.

Meanwhile, King Kenny is a member of the YouTube group Beta Squad. The YouTuber-turned-pugilist has been in six boxing matches, but only one of them was a professional bout, in which he holds a 1-0 record. The 26-year-old Englishman secured a first-round knockout victory against Dakota Miller last year.

Anthony Taylor reveals fiery DM exchange with Ryan Garcia

Anthony Taylor responded to Ryan Garcia's challenge to YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. 'Pretty Boy' messaged Garcia on Instagram, expressing his willingness to step in and face the former WBC interim lightweight champion if KSI declined the fight:

"If KSI don't take that fight, I will."

'King Ry' replied to Taylor's message by critiquing his boxing abilities and asserting that the former Bellator MMA fighter hadn't achieved enough to merit a match against him. Garcia stated:

"Please, you all need to stay in your lane. It's embarrassing to think you'll beat anyone with experience. It's offensive. You never earned your stripes through the amateurs and you aren't good whatsoever."

Anthony Taylor then issued a challenge to Garcia, proposing a fight on a Misfits card and asserting that he would defeat the 25-year-old boxing star in a more remarkable fashion than Gervonta Davis had. 'Pretty Boy' said:

"How about you prove it on Misfits and fight me! I'm the gatekeeper and I'll do you worse [than] Gervonta. I'm that guy and I'm about it."

Garcia dismissed the notion of fighting Taylor at a Misfits event. 'Pretty Boy' didn't take this lightly and went on a tirade, arguing that he had a more frequent fight record than Garcia and was equally as famous.

Check out Taylor's post below:

