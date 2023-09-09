King Kenny set to face Anthony Taylor on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match will serve as the headline act of the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card. As expected of a spectacle, the event is stacked with more than one eye-catching bout. The co-main event features a highly anticipated clash between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

But what of the undercard? Michael Benson just took to X/Twitter to reveal that the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury will feature a light heavyweight clash between former 205-pound Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor and 26-year old YouTuber prankster and boxing upstart Kenny Ojuederie, better known as 'King Kenny.'

The two men couldn't come from more different worlds, as Taylor once plied his trade as a professional mixed martial artist, with his most high-profile bout taking place at Bellator 238 in a winning effort against Nate Diaz's friend and training partner Chris Avila, a man he later lost to in a boxing rematch.

Meanwhile, 'King Kenny' is a member of the YouTube group, Beta Squad. Despite taking part in six boxing matches, only one of them was a professional bout, making him 1-0 as a professional, as he defeated Dakota Miller via first-round knockout last year.

His upcoming clash with Anthony Taylor, who last defeated Salt Papi by way of unanimous decision, will take place under exhibition rules like most of his bouts have. More fights are expected to be announced for the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

However, as things stand, the event will feature five fights. Besides the headliner, Logan Paul will take on Dillon Danis, Deen the Great will face Walid Sharks, 'King Kenny' will face Anthony Taylor, and Chase DeMoor will box Tempo Arts.

Why didn't KSI and Dillon Danis fight?

KSI and Dillon Danis were, at one point, scheduled to fight each other in a boxing match. Had their bout taken place, it would've headlined an event that happened back in January. Unfortunately, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace withdrew from the pair's clash, as predicted by famed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

But why exactly did Dillon Danis pull out of their matchup? While the former Bellator fighter never revealed his real reasons for doing so, the bout promoter mentioned that Danis was struggling with his fitness and found the weight cut to be too difficult. Furthermore, he hadn't secured the services of a boxing trainer.