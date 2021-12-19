"Shoutout to my ninja" - Nate Diaz reacts to Chris Avila's win over Jake Paul's teammate Anthony Taylor

Nate Diaz was in Chris Avila's corner when he took on Anthony Taylor on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. Diaz took to social media to congratulate Avila on his majority decision over Taylor.

Diaz wrote on his Instagram Stories:

"Shoutout to my ninja @chrisavila209 held it down tonite with the w. Gang gang on they bitchasses."

Nate Diaz's Instagram stories

Chris Avila previously faced Anthony Taylor in an MMA bout at Bellator 238. Avila came up short against Taylor, dropping a majority decision. Avila has now exacted revenge with a majority decision victory over Taylor in boxing.

Nate Diaz and Chris Avila got into an altercation backstage with Anthony Taylor and his team at the ceremonial weigh-ins at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. While the scuffle was recorded there were reports of a water bottle being thrown by one of the team members. Also involved in the altercation was Bellator lightweight champion AJ McKee, who is a good friend of Taylor. According to Ariel Helwani's report, the fight was diffused before it could escalate.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani A bit of a fracas broke out at the weigh-ins between team Chris Avila and team Anthony Taylor. A water bottle was thrown. Could have exploded but was diffused rather quickly. A bit of a fracas broke out at the weigh-ins between team Chris Avila and team Anthony Taylor. A water bottle was thrown. Could have exploded but was diffused rather quickly.

Chris Avila also proposed a boxing card featuring fighters from team Nate Diaz and team Jake Paul. Paul didn't entirely dismiss the idea of a boxing bout against Diaz.

Anthony Taylor accused Nate Diaz of jumping him

According to Anthony Taylor, he had been in a scuffle with Nate Diaz even prior to this. Taylor accused the Stockton native of throwing a water bottle at him after his win over Chris Avila at Bellator 238.

According to Taylor, Nate Diaz was enraged by his celebrations following the controversial majority decision victory. Describing his altercation with Diaz,

Anthony Taylor told Mike Heck of MMA Fighting:

"Long story short, pretty much I beat Chris Avila. I start showboating in the back room, Nate overheard it, he got mad, threw a water bottle and said, 'We are going to jump you and beat your a**'. Excuse my language... Nate ran up on me, he swung at me, he missed, I swung at him... I missed. Bellator staff had to break it up."

Watch Anthony Taylor's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Edited by David Andrew