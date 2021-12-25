"Is there anything that would be enjoyable about that?" - Chael Sonnen on why Conor McGregor's return should not be against Dustin Poirier

Chael Sonnen thinks Conor McGregor shouldn't fight Dustin Poirier upon his return to the octagon next year. While Sonnen acknowledged that fans were very hyped about the previous three times the duo collided, he believes that won't be the case next time.

According to 'The American Gangster', the story between McGregor and Poirier has already been told. Therefore, there's no point in reigniting the rivalry between them, especially after they've already fought thrice. Sonnen also pointed out that there's no clarity on the potential timeline for McGregor's return yet, so there's no point in speculating about a quadrilogy fight between him and 'The Diamond' right now.

In a recent episode of The Bad Guy INC, Sonnen stated the following:

"Let's just say that you supersede and Conor is coming back in August. No matter what he's coming back in August and he should fight by golly, fill in the blanks, most people say Poirier... Do you want to have a fight announced eight months before it happens? Is there anything that'd be enjoyable about that? Would you really want Dustin Poirier to get that nod to show you part four to a movie that you've already seen three other times or would you rather keep hope alive that there is still a revolving door there?"

Chael Sonnen names the one rivalry Conor McGregor still needs to settle

Although he feels that the story between Poirier and McGregor is over, Sonnen thinks there's one rivalry that the Irishman must settle down the line. Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are tied at one win each from their previous two meetings.

Sonnen thinks people would be more interested in a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Given the popularity of both McGregor and Diaz, the fight could sell pay-per-views like hotcakes despite neither man being in good form lately, claims Sonnen:

"As much as people are so quick to say 'Dustin', I would quickly counter you with 'What about Nate Diaz?' I mean Nate was always the ace up the sleeve of everybody. Dana would even talk about that and say 'it doesn't matter what the time is, it doesn't matter what where the tides are going, I can always make that fight. He's right," Sonnen said.

