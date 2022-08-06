"Is that you Britney" - When 50 Cent mocked Conor McGregor's 'Britney Spears-style' bus attack

Back in 2018, before Conor McGregor's clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, the Irishman infamously smashed the window of a UFC 223 bus carrying the Russian and his fellow MMA fighters. McGregor's actions gained a lot of media attention and even got a comical response from rapper 50 Cent.

The musician compared the Irishman's bus attack to Britney Spears' notorious umbrella attack on a paparazzi car. 50 Cent took to Twitter and posted an edited image of McGregor's face on Spears' body. He wrote:

"Good morning people, is that you Britney . LOL #Lecheminduroi"

50cent @50cent is that you Britney . LOL Good morning people,is that you Britney . LOL #Lecheminduroi 🍾🥂 Good morning people,👀 is that you Britney . LOL #Lecheminduroi 🍾🥂 https://t.co/DORMyNh9MQ

In 2007, Britney Spears attacked a car belonging to one of the paparazzi who would trail the singer at the time. Spears used an umbrella to smash the car's window. Conor McGregor and his friends also used objects to attack the bus, which is likely where the rapper drew the similarities from.

It's been reported that the reason for the Irishman's attack was due to 'The Eagle' confronting McGregor's friend and fellow fighter, Artem Lobov, during the build-up to the bout.

Watch McGregor's bus attack here:

Was Conor McGregor sued after the UFC 223 bus attack?

After Conor McGregor attacked a bus full of fighters competing at UFC 223, Michael Chiesa sued 'Notorious' due to having to withdraw from the card after the injuries caused by the attack.

Chiesa was seeking $50 million in damages after the attack, but the outcome of the lawsuit has never been made public. The UFC fighter was reportedly seeking a large amount based on "severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm."

Since the incident, the MMA organization hasn't seen anything similar in the build-up to any of their bouts. As mentioned, the target of the attack was Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, the attack failed. The Russian walked away unharmed, but Chiesa and other fighters were injured during the incident. Ray Borg was one of them, with the former flyweight challenger allegedly getting glass particles in his eyes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far