Is Charles Oliveira interested in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan? 'Do Bronxs' shares honest assessment on fighting the Armenian again

Charles Oliveira has not entered the octagon since last November when he defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision at UFC 309. The No. 2-ranked lightweight recently weighed in on a potential rematch against Arman Tsarukyan, who he suffered a split decision loss against at UFC 300.

'Do Bronx' shared that, while he respects the No.1-ranked lightweight, his focus is on fighting for the title. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Oliveira initially discussed what he wants next, stating:

"Again, to me, it all comes down to seeking the title. If it's not Islam [Makhachev], maybe BMF. There's a lot of talk about [Dustin] Poirier fighting somebody else, Islam going up. I don't know, I can't concern myself with all these things. All I've got to do is prepare myself and be ready when it comes the time."

When asked about Tsarukyan specifically, the former lightweight champion stated:

"I understand that, but not at this time. Like I said, I respect him, I respect his style, his fighting, but right now, I'm seeking the title. That's the fight that I want. I want to fight for the title, that's it."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on rematching Arman Tsarukyan below:

Oliveira previously faced Tsarukyan in a closely contested matchup at UFC 300, with many believing that he should have gotten his hand raised. He has also previously faced Makhachev as he suffered a second-round submission loss with the lightweight title on the line at UFC 280.

Charles Oliveira expresses his interest in facing Islam Makhachev during International Fight Week

Charles Oliveira has made it clear that he wants to face Islam Makhachev in his next appearance in the octagon. The No. 2-ranked lightweight recently shared a video in which he called for the division's next title opportunity, stating (via ChampRDS on X):

"The UFC and MMA have a lot of guys who talk a big game. I can talk because I've been here for almost 15 years. I'm the bonus king, submission master, the record breaker. That's me. I want to fight during International Fight week, Makhachev too. Dana [White], Sean Shelby, Hunter [Campbell], let's make this happen. I really want this fight. I'm chasing the belt. I want to be champion again."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on rematching Islam Makhachev below:

Oliveira added that Makhachev has talked about wanting the fight as well. It is unclear what will come next for the lightweight champion as 'Do Bronx', Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and Ilia Topuria have all called for the next opportunity to challenge him for the belt.

