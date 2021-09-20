Is Conor McGregor a Dallas Cowboys fan?

While it is not certain if Conor McGregor is a Dallas Cowboys fan, the UFC star is a friend of the NFL team's owner, Jerry Jones. Jones, an American billionaire businessman, has been the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989.

Conor McGregor is often seen attending Cowboys games. He once delivered a speech to motivate the team ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. The players returned the favor by celebrating big plays with the Irishman's iconic 'billionaire strut.'

He was most recently present at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the LA Chargers. McGregor also received an honorary Dallas Cowboys 'Proper 12' jersey after the match.

Ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier in 2020, Conor McGregor said he wanted to fight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, the home of the Cowboys.

"I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment," Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. I accept, Jan 23rd is on!My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment

Conor McGregor shares a great relationship with the owner of Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones was open to the idea of letting Conor McGregor fight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. However, the contest ultimately took place at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read

"Very much open to it. Very open to it. It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him. I’m a real admirer of his. He’s one of the neatest individuals I think I’ve met, period. To be as physical as he is — he has an unbelievable personality and charisma. He’s special."

Dustin Poirier knocked Conor McGregor out in the second round of the contest. The two then met for a trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Irishman broke his leg in the dying seconds of the first round.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh