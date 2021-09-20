Watch: Conor McGregor receives honorary Dallas Cowboys 'Proper 12' jersey after attending their game with LA Chargers 

Conor McGregor was present at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL game against the LA Chargers. The Cowboys won the game and the Irishman was awarded an honorary Dallas Cowboys 'Proper 12' jersey.

Conor McGregor has attended some of the Cowboys' games in the past as well. He was present at a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Some players have also been seen celebrating big plays by mimicking McGregor's famous 'billionaire strut.'

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Conor McGregor is at today’s Cowboys-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium. Conor McGregor is at today’s Cowboys-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium. https://t.co/VJCrRgGmhO

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman has been sidelined for the rest of the year. However, 'Notorious' has seemingly been recovering well. He posts constant updates regarding his rehabilitation on social media.

In a recent conversation with Adam Glyn, Conor McGregor gave an update on his recovery. The Irishman said he feels well and is confident about kicking.

“I feel like I could kick right now. I honestly feel like I could kick right now. But I’m just got to listen to the doctors and listen to the people that guided me, that’s what I’ve done so far. I’ve committed myself to the work. I’m back on the feet. It feels so good to be back on the feet. I'm deep in my recovery. My surgeons, my doctors, my physical therapists didn't want me to come here. They wanted me to stay still and just get the work in," McGregor said.

Conor McGregor might fight at the end of the year, claims Dana White

Dana White believes Conor McGregor could return to action at the end of the year, provided he completes recovery in the next few months. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, White said that if McGregor feels he can kick and take kicks on his left leg, the Irishman may return to the octagon in 2021.

"Conor seems to be healing up pretty well. The question is when can he start kicking again? And more importantly, when can he start taking kicks on that leg? That's the biggest question about Conor McGregor. If he could take kicks, then he'd be looking at a fight before the end of the year again; so it all depends on how fast that leg heals," White said.

It's interesting to note that Conor McGregor has been medically suspended until January 2022.

