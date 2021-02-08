Is Conor McGregor retired from MMA?

Conor McGregor has not hung his gloves up yet. On the contrary, The Irishman seems to be more inclined than ever towards fighting consistently in 2021.

McGregor made his last appearance inside the Octagon at UFC 257, where he lost to Dustin Poirier in their much-awaited rematch.

Although 'The Notorious One' did not manage to pick up a victory, his reaction to the loss was quite unexpected. Conor McGregor immediately identified his mistakes in the fight and expressed his eagerness to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match.

The Irishman took to Twitter after the fight to thank everyone that supported him.

"Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday," tweeted McGregor.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh also told Ariel Helwani that the Irishman is ready to fight again.

"He (Conor McGregor) is already harassing everybody to get the rematch. So, we would love it. I don’t think Dustin is against that. Yeah, if we can get the rematch before the summer, that would be amazing," said Kavanagh.

What lies ahead for Conor McGregor?

Advertisement

Conor McGregor vowed to make up for his inactivity inside the Octagon in 2021. While he continues to campaign for his trilogy fight with 'El Diamante', there are other options available to McGregor such as a fight against Nate Diaz or Tony Ferguson.

Nate Diaz and McGregor have won one fight each against one another. With Diaz eyeing a return to the Octagon this year, this would be the perfect time for a third fight to conclude the trilogy.

Conor McGregor could also take on fellow lightweight Tony Ferguson. A fight between the two has been talked about in the past and would be a treat for UFC fans if it materializes.