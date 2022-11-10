Is Conor McGregor rich enough to buy Liverpool FC?

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is estimated to be worth $200 million by Celebrity Net Worth. Since the sale of Liverpool FC is expected to reach upwards of $5 billion, the UFC superstar definitely can't acquire the club on his own.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that club owners Fenway Sports Group were putting the famed English Premier League club up for sale. The company purchased the English side in 2010 for $343 million.

However, since McGregor is a businessman who already owns multiple ventures, it is not out of the realm of possibility for the Irishman to acquire the club by attracting a plethora of investors to raise the gargantuan sum.

In a tweet this week, 'The Notorious' stated his interest in buying the football club, saying:

"I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!"

In the past, the 34-year-old had also expressed interest in buying English side Manchester United.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

Liverpool is one of the most dominant forces in English football today. The club has won the Premier League/ Division one title 19 times and the UEFA Champions League title six times. The club is estimated to generate sponsorship revenue of over $160 million per season.

When Conor McGregor revealed his favorite football player

UFC superstar Conor McGregor seems to be a football fan. Back in 2019, when the Irishman was asked who his favorite footballer was, it took him only seconds to name Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney.

Speaking about the footballer, 'The Notorious' said:

“There’s a young guy, Kieran Tierney. He was the captain of Celtic Football Club and he recently signed with Arsenal. He’s been a phenomenal supporter of mine, he’s been supporting me over the years. He’s risen up and he’s a phenomenal, phenomenal football player... he’s a great guy, a good kid, and I’m rooting for him.”

Watch Conor McGregor talk about his favorite footballer below:

Since signing with the Premier League side in 2019, the Scotsman has played for the club 76 times. Tierney has also been a part of 19 clean sheets wins for the club. According to FootballTransfers, Tierney's current market value is around $43.6 million.

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his leg break at UFC 264. The 34-year-old is expected to make his UFC return in early to 2023 once he undergoes six months of mandatory USADA testing.

