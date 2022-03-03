"I wish to explore this" - UFC star Conor McGregor signals intent to buy Chelsea after Roman Abramovich puts club for sale 

UFC star Conor McGregor has revealed his intent to buy Chelsea after current owner Roman Abramovic put the club up for sale.

The 33-year-old Irishman took to Twitter to reveal a WhatsApp conversation between him and a contact.

The message from the contact read:

"Chelsea for sale, £3bn. Let's buy it".

To which McGregor replied:

"I wish to explore this, Chelsea."

McGregor is worth around £135m and it is unknown how he plans to raise the rest of the money to submit a bid if need be.

He has also revealed interest in purchasing Manchester United in the past, having confessed to being a fan of the club.

The Blues' immediate short-term ownership is currently shrouded in mystery owing to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine crisis.

Abramovich's strong ties to the Russian government have seen sanctions placed on him and his businesses.

In light of this, the 55-year-old temporarily stepped aside from the decision-making aspect of the club last week. He handed it over to the club's foundation trustees.

However, increased pressure for heftier sanctions means his future as the club's owner is in serious peril.

In light of this, he is willing to listen to offers for the club. Billionaire duo Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly are reportedly preparing to submit a bid for the club.

How will Chelsea's future be affected if they have a change in ownership?

Abramovich has owned the club since 2003

Chelsea have undeniably been one of the most successful clubs in the world over the last two decades.

Much of this success can be directly linked to Roman Abramovich's purchase of the club in 2003.

The Russian billionaire instantly took to changing the club's fortunes and spent a great deal of his personal wealth transforming their status into a super-club.

Since then, the Stamford Bridge outfit have won every major trophy available to them. They've won 21 major trophies during this time, including two UEFA Champions Leagues and five Premier League titles.

Several great managers and players have also plaied their trade for the Blues and the club's fans have Abramovich to thank for their change in fortunes.

A systematic overhaul of the club's financial model means they are now largely self-reliant about funding rather than depending on their owner.

The immediate future of the club's ownership is not entirely clear at the moment. But manager Thomas Tuchel admitted to it being a potential distraction for his players.

They take on Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

