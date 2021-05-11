Is Conor McGregor rich enough to buy Manchester United all on his own?

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently revealed his plans to purchase Manchester United FC. But is the former UFC double champion rich enough to buy the prestigious Premier League football club on his own?

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

Conor McGregor's plans for Manchester United FC

Manchester United fans aren't happy with how the Glazer family has been running their team. They have been voicing their displeasure by staging ongoing protests, which has caused the postponement of a match between Manchester United and their rival Liverpool last week.

Conor McGregor has emerged as an unlikely hero for Manchester United supporters after revealing his intentions to take control of the Red Devils.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

“I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club,” the UFC superstar wrote on Twitter.

'Notorious' used to play football before he started a career in professional MMA. The Irishman was a member of Crumlin-based football club Lourdes Celtic. Based on his recent tweets, the UFC star seemingly wants to get involved in the world of football once again.

But is Conor McGregor wealthy enough to buy Manchester United FC?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conor McGregor has a net worth of $200 million. 'Notorious' earned his millions from his UFC career, his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather, and his other investments. The website broke down how Conor McGregor amassed his wealth:

"The net worth includes the roughly $100 million payday Conor earned from his August 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather, the $50 million from his October 2018 fight against Khabib AND an estimated $200 million pre-tax earnings from the April 2021 sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve."

While Conor McGregor is the wealthiest MMA fighter in history, acquiring Manchester United FC is beyond his spending power. Forbes valued the Red Devils at $4.2 billion in May, placing them as the 11th most valuable sports franchise in the world.

Manchester United FC fans would very much welcome an ownership change. But they shouldn't put too much hope into the idea that McGregor will bring about that change in the foreseeable future.