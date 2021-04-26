Is Conor McGregor a U.S. citizen?

Conor McGregor, as far as official records state, is a citizen of Ireland. However, the Irishman does require valid permission to operate as extensively as he does inside the United States of America.

These permissions can come via various methods, or legal bindings, that may permit a non-citizen to operate inside the United States of America. One of these is possessing a green card, officially called a permanent resident card.

Employment-based green card eligibility criteria state that a person is eligible for a green card as a first preference immigrant worker.

Under this category, one of the aspects that makes one a first preference immigrant is if a person has extraordinary ability in athletics, which is something that the former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor can be associated with.

A green card automatically makes Conor McGregor a permanent resident of the USA. Anyone who holds a green card is officially allowed to live and work permanently inside the United States of America.

After Saturday's knockout in the Garden, Conor McGregor was crowned King of New York. https://t.co/m9llZhMHj8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2016

Another means for 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor to operate in the USA, like he does, is through a nonimmigrant visa. Nonimmigrant visas are used by foreign nationals for temporary stays inside the USA stemming out of tourism, medical purposes, business, and other required tasks that are temporary in nature.

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor will take on 'El Diamante' Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.

Dustin Poirier leveled the scores with Conor McGregor in January at UFC 257. Poirier handed his Irish opponent his first KO loss in round two.

Dustin Poirier employed a brilliant strategy of blitzing Conor McGregor's calf with low kicks to the point that the former champ-champ had a swollen leg and had to limp out of the arena with a crutch in his hands.

The two first collided as Featherweights back in September 2014. Conor McGregor knocked Dustin Poirier out within the first round of the bout to mark his victory in their first battle.

Predicting the outcome of their decisive trilogy fight, Conor McGregor wrote in the caption of an Instagram post,

The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty,"

So, with one KO each on the scoreboard, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet for the final rubber match.