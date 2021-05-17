Is Dana White considering a team-up with Triller Fight Club?

No, Dana White is not considering a team-up with Triller Fight Club. On the contrary, the UFC honcho is extremely opposed to the idea of being involved in business with the streaming platform.

Dana white tries his best to avoid having conversations about Triller Fight Club or any topic revolving around YouTubers-turned-boxers. Yet, his avoidance of the subject frequently ends up with him ranting about the whole scenario.

Triller Exec: Dana White Blocked De La Hoya vs. St-Pierre PPV Fight https://t.co/xMcnPyCQ1a pic.twitter.com/NLwLMXMzBW — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) May 16, 2021

A similar occurrence took place in the UFC 262 post-fight press conference. Dana White encountered a question about him blocking Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De la Hoya, apparently under the Triller banner. White responded, saying:

"Oh, my God. Don't even ask me about these idiots (referring to Triller). Who gives a sh*t? Does anybody giva a sh*t? You do? I don't giva a sh*t what they think. You think I care what Triller thinks? I don't even take their calls. This idiot calls me everyday. Texts me every day, 'Please answer my call. Please talk to me. Why won't you talk to me?' Because I don't give a f**k about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go f***ing do whatever it is you're doing. Knock yourself out. I couldn't care less. I have no interest in talking to any of those idiots."

Dana White rubbished the claim of fighters being able to make more money with Oscar De La Hoya and Triller, uses Chuck Liddell as an example

Dana White and Chuck Liddell share a relationship that goes back long before Dana White became president of the UFC. White used to manage Liddell and Ortiz and shares a good friendship with the former.

Due to their friendship, Dana White asked Chuck Liddell to stop fighting in 2010 when 'The Iceman' began taking multiple losses. However, Liddell signed with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions to face Tito Ortiz in a trilogy fight in 2018. De La Hoya claimed at the time that Dana White had not been paying his fighters, and thus they agreed to fight under Golden Boy Promotions.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz trilogy showdown set for Thanksgiving weekend under Golden Boy https://t.co/j703nVukxH pic.twitter.com/g4Epyed37H — SportsRadio 740 (@SportsRadio_740) August 30, 2018

Chuck Liddell's payday for the trilogy fight summed up to $250,000, excluding his share of pay-per-view money [Source: MMA fighting]. This figure was quite a bit less compared to what he was making close to the end of his career at the UFC.

With Oscar De La Hoya's vested interest in Triller and the sparks between Dana White and the entertainment company, White continued talking about them both, saying:

"What do I have to do with (Triller), or my guys? Do your thing... And then you got Oscar, this f***ing idiot again in the car that night. "Come with us and make more mone than you've ever made in your life." We've heard that before. Chuck Liddell's here tonight, grab him and ask him if he made more money than he made in his whole life when he went with Oscar De La Hoya, you know what I mean? But, you guys keep asking me about them. You know they're a joke, but you keep asking me about them."

UFC president Dana White sends a message to his friends at Triller. 😬



"Stop texting me. ... Beat it. Get lost."#UFC262 | Full interview: https://t.co/vmqkBsD0mg pic.twitter.com/oOe1j7JNov — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 16, 2021