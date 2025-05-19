Is Dana White’s TKO Boxing already out of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford? Turki Alalshikh delivers a major twist

Dana White has officially been removed as the promoter from the super middleweight title clash of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. Turki Alalshikh recently confirmed the date of the bout has been moved from September 12 to 13, which falls on the same day as UFC 320 in Mexico.

Ad

Alalshikh had initially announced that the fight would take place at the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the NFL side the Raiders.

Now it is confirmed that Sela will handle the event for Riyadh season, which was initially set to be promoted under the TKO Boxing banner. With a legacy of over 25 years, Sela has played a significant role in developing Saudi Arabia’s entertainment scene.

Andreas Hale, an experienced sports journalist, shared Ring Magazine's X post, writing:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Looks like Dana White/TKO Boxing is out. This is a messy situation playing out in the public eye."

Check out the X post by Andreas Hale:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dana White reveals gruesome foot injury suffered by Melquizael Costa after UFC Vegas 106 win

ufc-sponsorship-hypocrisy-outspoken-mma-influencer" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Dana White shared a story about a brutal moment from UFC Vegas 106, which showed a deep foot laceration suffered by Melquizael Costa following his victory against Julian Erosa.

Even though Costa left the octagon celebrating alongside his people with no visible signs of injury, the aftermath told us a different story. White shared an image of Costa's bloody left foot, which had a severe cut that went unnoticed during the broadcast.

Ad

This was Costa's fourth straight win, which cemented his spot in the featherweight rankings. Despite his energy, the cut required prompt medical attention, and Costa was taken to a nearby hospital to get treated.

Check out the screenshot of Dana White's Instagram story below (courtesy of @Rocrocop1):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.