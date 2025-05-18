"They're going to throw me into the third row" - When Dana White revealed the only UFC fighter who genuienly scared him

UFC head honcho Dana White appeared on Paddy Pimblett's Chattin Pony podcast, where he shared that UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is the most intimidating fighter that he has come across in the promotion.

Lewis holds the accolade of landing the highest number of knockouts in the UFC (15). He suffered a defeat in his debut fight against Matt Mitrione but went on to stack up highlight-reel finishes against top opponents like Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, and Curtis Blaydes. He secured another stoppage victory in his last outing against Rodrigo Nascimento.

White told Pimblett that he was stunned by 'The Black Beast's' strength during a previous face-off and admitted that he wouldn’t be able to hold Lewis back if an altercation were to break out.

"When Derrick Lewis comes to a stare-down, the only thing that makes him a little bit less scary is that he actually has a sense of humor and he's funny sometimes. God forbid, you get in there with Derrick Lewis and he doesn't like the other fighter. I was in between him and another guy one time at the face-off, and I started trying to stop [the altercation, but] it's just like I might as well not even fucking be there."

White added:

"If these guys want to do something, they're going to throw me into the third row, and there's not a f*ck*ng thing that I can do about it. Derrick Lewis, when you touch him, he's one of the most powerful dudes that I've ever been in there with on a face-off."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White doesn't believe Conor McGregor will make his UFC return anytime soon

Dana White recently appeared in an interview with Adam Glyn where he said that he doesn't believe that Conor McGregor will fight in the UFC anytime soon and claimed that he has not spoken to the Irishman as of late.

"[McGregor] is not fighting anytime soon. I haven't talked to him in a minute, but yeah, I don't know."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

McGregor hasn't returned to the octagon since his leg break incident in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Lately, he has shown interest in fighting in the BKFC and pursuing his political ambitions.

He recently sparked a return debate by sharing a training video on social media, but considering White's recent comments, a comeback seems far-fetched.

