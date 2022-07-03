Is Donald Cerrone retired?

After his UFC 276 loss to Jim Miller, Donald Cerrone officially retired from professional mixed martial arts. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the UFC veteran said that he doesn't love fighting anymore and is bowing out of the sport:

"I don't love it anymore, Joe. It's hard for me to get up and, this is the longest camp I've ever had in a long time. I'm not complaining to anybody, but I just don't love it anymore. Going to be a movie star baby! So it's time to bow out... This is the perfect event man. Sold out crowd, Las Vegas, talking to you, got my boys. One hell of a career man."

Watch Donald Cerrone's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

After the fight, 'Cowboy' left his signature cowboy hat and MMA gloves in the octagon signaling his retirement. Cerrone lost the UFC 276 bout via submission in the second round.

The American debuted for the promotion in 2011 at UFC 126 against Paul Kelly. 'Cowboy' went on a four-fight win streak with the UFC before facing his first loss with the promotion at UFC 141 against Nate Diaz.

The UFC legend holds a pro-mixed martial arts record of 36 wins,17 losses and 2 no contests.

Donald Cerrone says that no one knew about his retirement plans

In his post-fight interview with BT Sports, Donald Cerrone said that he had already decided to retire after his UFC 276 fight. The fighter said that neither his wife nor his team was aware of his retirement plans:

"My wife and my coaches no one knew, but this was it. This was the last one, win or lose... What a great show this was; sold out crowd, fan experience all week, couldn't draw it any better."

Watch Cerrone's interview with BT Sports below:

In another interview with Megan Olivi, 'Cowboy' said that he was looking forward to not training and letting himself go. Cerrone further explained that he was hoping to make it big in movies and be an action star:

"I'm going to be a leading man. I'm going to be the new action star, that's what I'm going for... Im going to try and pursue it and chase it."

Watch Donald Cerrone's interview with Megan Olivi below:

