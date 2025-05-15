Is Elise Reed married? Exploring the UFC star's relationship status and personal life 

Elise Reed will make her octagon comeback in a strawweight bout against Denise Gomes in the prelims of UFC Vegas 106.

The fight night event is scheduled for this weekend at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Is Elise Reed married?

Elise Reed is a professional MMA fighter competing in the UFC's women's strawweight division. Reed tied knots to the love of her life Dana Leary last October, a week before her last octagon outing at UFC Vegas 99. According to her Instagram bio, Leary is a strength coach and a fascial stretch therapist. As of now, she has a private account with 750 followers.

Reed (8-4) has fluctuated between wins and losses since her unsuccessful octagon debut at UFC Vegas 32 in 2021. The 32-year-old is 4-4 in the UFC. Notably, all of her promotional victories came via decision.

The American, who was coming off a loss against Loopy Godínez at Noche UFC in 2023, returned to winning ways with an impressive unanimous decision victory against Jessica Penne UFC Vegas 99. During the post-fight press conference, Reed opened up about juggling her marriage to Leary with prepping for the Penne fight, saying:

''It was the craziest thing I've ever done, and there was so much contrast with finding a wedding dress, doing a dress fitting and then getting my lip split during camp and going to urgent care for stitches, to then trying on shoes to then talking about flowers and color themes and everything else...The wedding was Saturday. We unpacked from the hotel Sunday, recovered, packed on Monday, and then we were out in Vegas Tuesday – so not much of a honeymoon''

Check out Elise Reed's comments below (1:10):

Reed is set to make her octagon return in a strawweight bout against Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend.

