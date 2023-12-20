"Is this even a question" - Better physique debate against Leon Edwards has former UFC star pointing out the obvious 

Leon Edwards has always been credited with having one of the most aesthetic physiques in the UFC. However, one former UFC fighter begs to differ.

The current welterweight champion has a chiseled physique, similar to that of most fitness influencers. However, for Edwards, it came naturally with his training and fans credit him for having one of the most aesthetic physiques.

When a page on X compared his body to that of Derek Brunson, the former UFC fighter had this to say:

"Is this even a question . Blonde Brunson the (Goat emoji)"

What makes 'Rocky's' physique stand out from the rest is his shoulder-to-waist ratio. The British fighter has broad shoulders and an extremely narrow waist that accentuates his upper body. Edwards has himself stated that it is this ratio that makes his physique one of the most aesthetic in the UFC.

Jon Jones congratulates Leon Edwards on his win and offers to buy him a motorcycle

Leon Edwards dominated his long-time rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296 to make his second successful title defense. The Brit put on an all-round display, even scoring takedowns and initiating grappling sequences against Covington,just to prove a point.

Following his win, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones congratulated 'Rocky' on an amazing performance and indirectly thanked him for beating 'Chaos:'

"Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one"

Colby Covington made the entire build-up to the UFC 296 event both political, as he claimed to be representing the United States, as well as personal, given his comments on Leon Edwards' late father.

Jon Jones was one among many who did not like how Covington represented the United States. He thanked the Brit as an 'American' for what he did against 'Chaos.'