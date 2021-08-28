Is Ferguson, Missouri the "murder capital of the world" like Tyron Woodley suggested to Jake Paul?

No, Tyron Woodley's claim in front of Jake Paul regarding the city of Ferguson is not well-founded. Though the city has seen its fair share of violence, Ferguson, Missouri does not figure in the world's most violent cities.

However, the city of St. Louis in Missouri is seen as one of the most violent cities in the world as per worldpopulationreview.com.

The conversation started with Jake Paul addressing Tyron Woodley's rap music in a face-to-face conversation with Ariel Helwani as the moderator. As Woodley responded positively, he fired back at Paul's clear attempt at insinuation by addressing his apparel. 'The Problem Child' wore a black T-Shirt with a gang sign along with five chains around his neck.

Tyron Woodley questioned Jake Paul's authenticity in terms of being able to pull a look like that off. When Paul accused Woodley of pretending to be "from the streets," 'The Chosen One' said:

"I'm from Ferguson, Missouri. Murder capital of the world. What are you talking about? Where are you from? How many people in your neighbourhood dress like that? Tell me."

Lmfaoooo Tyron Woodley had Jake Paul stuttering

As well as Tyron Woodley's jibe at Jake Paul in regards to to Ferguson, there were various other allegations thrown by the two opponents during the media event.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley accuse each other of using PEDs

During the face-to-face with Ariel Helwani, both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley constantly attempted to get into each other's heads.

Jake Paul is a man of culture after all.

Paul attempted to discredit Woodley's combat sports career. Woodley fired back by saying that Paul's career was nothing but a bucket list, and that he was not a part of the world of combat sports.

The fighters soon began adding allegations of PED use into the mix. In one situation, Jake Paul stated that Tyron Woodley is nothing but a career speed bump that he will slow down for but ultimately overcome. In response, Woodley said:

“Speed is what you’re gonna see. Bumps is what you’re gonna have when you leave out of that ring. You’re gonna see speed. Speaking of bumps, those little bumps you have on your face kind of alarm me. You wouldn’t be happening to be taking PEDs, are you?”

Watch the whole event here:

